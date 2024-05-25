Image: Centum Beer Festival
Centum City Beer Festival Gets Underway May 30

By Haps Staff

The city’s largest outdoor beer festival returns once again with unlimited domestic Kelly beer drinking for four hours nightly.

The event is underway until May 30th and will run for 11 days through June 9 at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.

Tickets for the event are available on YES24 and hours for the event are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Nightly entertainment is planned on the stage until 9:30 p.m. each night, as well as large screen TVs to add to the lively atmosphere.

About 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected nightly.

Food and snacks are also available for purchase.

blank
