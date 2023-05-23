Centum City Beer Festival Underway

The city’s largest outdoor beer festival returns once again with unlimited domestic beer drinking for four hours nightly.

The event is underway until May 28th and will run for 11 days at Busan Cinema Center in Centum City. Tickets for the event and hours for the event are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Nightly entertainment is planned on the stage until 9:30 p.m. each night, as well as large screen TVs playing baseball games to add to the lively atmosphere. About 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected nightly.

Food and snacks are also available for purchase.