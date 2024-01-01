Shopping, Home & Living

Centum City’s Shinsegae Department Store Hits 2 Trillion Won in Sales Last Year

By Haps Staff

Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City branch achieved a remarkable milestone as the first non-Seoul department store to reach cumulative sales of 2 trillion won last year.

The Centum City branch reached third place in the national department store sales ranking and surpassed 2 trillion won in annual sales, which is usually only achieved by its Seoul-based stores.

The branch attracted a significant number of customers from outside Busan, with a substantial rise during the summer vacation season.

Despite the pandemic, foreign sales surged by 668%, with customers from 80 countries purchasing items.

Shinsegae attributes its success to securing luxury brands, trend responsiveness, and strategic introductions of F&B and local brands, and positioning itself as a dynamic retail destination.

Haps Staff
