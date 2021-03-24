EntertainmentMovies & TV

CGV To Raise Ticket Prices Again From April 2

Haps Staff

The largest multiplex movie theater company in the country, CGV, is set to raise prices again beginning next month.

The company noted on its website that ticket prices would be increased by 1,000 won from April 2nd.

Movie tickets will be increased from 13,000 won on weekdays and 14,000 won on weekends.

Disgruntled moviegoers have noted that one ticket will now cost the same as a month’s subscription rate as Netflix.

CGV said the increase was inevitable in order to save the cash-strapped movie industry.

Megabox and Lotte Cinema are likely to follow suit with the increase, as they followed CGV a month after the last time they raised prices in Korea in October, 2020.

