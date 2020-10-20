LifestyleEntertainmentMovies & TV

CGV to Raise Ticket Prices From Next Monday

Haps Staff

CGV will raise their ticket prices in South Korea from next Monday, as the theater chain struggles to maintain its bottom line during the pandemic.

Ticket prices will rise to 12,000 won and 13,000 won for movies screened after 1 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends, which includes Friday through Sunday.

It will also eliminate the current seat grade system which could raise the price of the seat whether you are sitting in economy, standard, and prime which depends on how far you sit away from the screen.

Prime seats could go for an additional 2,000 won normally.

The nation’s largest movie chain, CGV has seen their attendance drop almost 70% since the beginning of the pandemic according to the company.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

