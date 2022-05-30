Cha Sang-mok Donates 30,600 Japanese Books He Has Collected Throughout His Life to the Busan Library

The Busan Library announced that it had received 30,600 donated Japanese books from Cha Sang-mok, an old businessman from Busan who collected them over the course of his life.

The books donated are Japanese books published in 1920, including “Joseon Tongsinsa Hoedogyeong (朝鮮通信使絵図集成)”, as well as Korean and Japanese politics, economy, history, military/weapons, culture, art, Northeast Asia and the international community.

Cha, the donor, was born in 1927 in Cheolsan, North Pyongan Province. He graduated from elementary school during the Japanese colonial period and settled in Busan during the Korean War.

A lifetime avid reader, Cha has been collecting and storing Japanese books in earnest since his retirement in 1990. He thought that these books should be used where they are needed, and while looking for a place to donate for this, he was inspired to donate them to the Busan Libruary by Chae Young-hee, Vice President of Pukyong National University.

The Busan Library will select books related to Korea among the books donated by Mr. Cha and displays them in the Busan Atrium on the 3rd floor of the Busan Library for about two months from June.

“It is surprising that an individual collects and owns books on such a variety of subjects. Impressive.” Hiroya Makino, a professor at the Department of Japanese Language Convergence at Pusan ​​University of Foreign Studies, who advised on the selection of books for this exhibition said.

Kwon In-cheol, the head of the Busan Library added “We will make use of the will of Mr. Sang-mok Cha, who wants to share the precious books he has collected throughout his life, with the citizens, to register it as a collection of the Busan Library and actively use it.”

Along with this donation of 30,600 Japanese books, Cha also donated 2,400 domestic books to the Busan Library.