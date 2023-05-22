Chamber Music Concert Series: Pride of Busan Takes Place This Weekend

Busan Metropolitan City is set to host chamber music concerts at Busan Cultural Center in order to promote classical music to the public as well as raise awareness of the Busan International Art Center and Busan Opera House which are under construction.

Event Information

Dates: May 26-28, 2023

Time: May 26, 7:30p.m./ May 27, 5:00p.m./ May 28, 5:00p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: Free

Schedule:

May 26, 7:30 p.m

Antonio Vivaldi & Astro Piazzolla – The Four Seasons

May 27, 5:00 p.m.

G.F.Handel – Halvorsen Passacaglia for violin and viola

J. Brahms – String Sextet No. 1, Op. 18

A. Dvorak – Serenade For String Orchestra in E Major, op. 22

May 28, 5:00 p.m.

R. Schumann – Piano Quartet No. 1 Op. 47

Ernő Dohnányi – Sestet in C Major Op.37