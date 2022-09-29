CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy 2022 Holds a Successful Opening

The CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy 2022, an educational program of the Busan International Film Festival that has newly returned in partnership with CHANEL, embarks on an 18-day journey with emerging Asian filmmakers beginning September 27.

With 20 up-and-coming filmmakers from 14 Asian countries, the CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy kicked off the 18-day program with a celebratory opening event at the ‘Felix by STX’ Hotel.

Over the course of 18 days, from September 27 (Tues) to October 14 (Fri), the 20 participating fellows will produce two short films under the supervision of professionals from various fields, under the tutelage and leadership of Rithy Panh, the dean of the academy and one of the most iconic filmmakers of the era.

They will also participate in diverse and practical educational programs, which include workshops, mentoring programs, and special lectures, and be provided with various networking opportunities.

The films completed during the CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy 2022 will be officially screened at Cinema 2 in the Busan Cinema Center on October 13 (Thurs) at 19:00 (KST).