Changes to COVID-19 Response at Respiratory Hospitals and Clinics

If a person is experiencing a fever or respiratory problems or needs to be issued a PCR negative certificate, they can visit a designated local respiratory hospital or clinic, and get tested for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test.

If the person tests positive, they will then be subject to a PCR test. Once the person is finally confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be hospitalized or receive at-home treatment depending on the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.

A rapid antigen test (RAT) is currently available at 35 respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan.

The rapid antigen test is complimentary, but please note that a medical examination fee will be imposed. Please call the clinic first before you visit for a COVID-19 test.

The participating respiratory hospitals and clinics for COVID-19 testing and treatment will continue to be updated.

List of respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan