Changes to COVID-19 Response at Respiratory Hospitals and Clinics

If a person is experiencing a fever or respiratory problems or needs to be issued a PCR negative certificate, they can visit a designated local respiratory hospital or clinic, and get tested for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test.
If the person tests positive, they will then be subject to a PCR test. Once the person is finally confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be hospitalized or receive at-home treatment depending on the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.
A rapid antigen test (RAT) is currently available at 35 respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan.
The rapid antigen test is complimentary, but please note that a medical examination fee will be imposed. Please call the clinic first before you visit for a COVID-19 test.
The participating respiratory hospitals and clinics for COVID-19 testing and treatment will continue to be updated.
List of respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan
|Category
|Hospital Name
|Address
|Hours of Operation
|RAT availability
|Phone
|Hospital
|갑을녹산병원
Kabul Noksan Hospital
|24-8, Noksansandan 321-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-974-8300
|Hospital
|행복한어린이병원
Happy Children’s Hospital
|25, Myeongjigukje 1-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~19:00
Sat. : 09:00~16:00
Sun. : 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-264-9500
|Hospital
|명지아동병원
Myeongji Children’s Hospital
|240, Myeongjigukje 8-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat., Sun.: 09:00~17:00
|○
|051-717-0230
|Clinic
|금정소아청소년과의원
Geumjeong Pediatrics and Adolescents Clinic
|244, Geumjeong-ro, Geumjeong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~15:00
Sun.: 09:00~15:00
|○
|051-967-5222
|Hospital
|기장병원
Busan Gijang Hospital
|6, Daecheong-ro 72beon-gil, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan
|Mon.: 09:00~18:00
Tue.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-723-0171
|Hospital
|정관우리아동병원
Jeonggwan Uri Children’s Hospital
|56, Jeonggwanjungang-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~23:00
Sat.,Sun.: 09:00~18:00
|○
|051-727-7812
|General Hospital
|부산성모병원
Busan St. Mary’s Hospital
|25-14, Yongho-ro 232beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Closed on Saturdays
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-933-7114
|Hospital
|부산아동병원
Busan Children’s Hospital
|228, Suyeong-ro, Nam-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~18:00
Sat. : 09:30~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-612-7582
|General Hospital
|봉생병원
Bongseng Hospital
|401, Jungang-daero, Dong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|01-664-4000
|General Hospital
|좋은문화병원
Good Moonhwa Hospital
|119, Beomil-ro, Dong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays
|○
|051-644-2002
|General Hospital
|일신기독병원
Ilsin Christian Hospital
|27, Jeonggongdan-ro, Dong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-630-0300
|General Hospital
|대동병원
Daedong Hospital
|187, Chungnyeol-daero, Dongnae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Sat. : 08:30~12:30
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-554-1233
|General Hospital
|광혜병원
Gwanghye General Hospital
|96, Chungnyeol-daero, Dongnae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~16:30
Sat. : 09:30~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-503-2111
|General Hospital
|동래봉생병원
Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital
|27, Anyeon-ro 109beon-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~16:30
Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-531-6000
|General Hospital
|온종합병원
On Hospital
|721, Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays
|○
|051-607-0114
|Clinic
|메디칼이비인후과의원
Medical Otorhinolaryngology Clinic
|767-1, Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Wed., Fri.: 09:00~18:30
Thu.: 14:00~18:30
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-809-7700
|General Hospital
|부민병원
Bumin Hospital
|59, Mandeok-daero, Buk-gu, Busan
|매일 : 09:00~17:00
|○
|051-330-3000
|General Hospital
|구포성심병원
Gupo Sungshim Hospital
|1786, Nakdong-daero, Buk-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:00
Sat.: 08:30~12:30
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-330-2001
|General Hospital
|좋은삼선병원
Good Samsun Hospital
|326, Gaya-daero, Sasang-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~16:00
Sat. : 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays
|○
|051-322-0900
|Hospital
|괴정어린이병원
Goejeong Children’s Hospital
|188, Saha-ro, Saha-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~16:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-201-5275
|Hospital
|부산맘아동병원
Busanmom Children’s Hospital
|451, Nakdong-daero, Saha-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-271-8275
|General Hospital
|삼육부산병원
Busan Adventist Hospital
|170, Daeti-ro, Seo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:30
Closed on Saturdays
Sun.: 09:00~17:30
|○
|051-242-9751
|General Hospital
|좋은강안병원
Good Gangan Hospital
|493, Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays
|○
|051-625-0900
|Hospital
|수영어린이병원
Suyoung Children’s Hospital
|671, Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~19:00
Sat.,Sun.: 09:30~13:00
|○
|051-753-3579
|Hospital
|한나여성아이병원
Hannah Women’s Hospital
|7, Hwangnyeong-daero 481beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~19:30
Sat.: 09:00~15:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-625-2300
|Hospital
|한양류마디병원
Hanyang Rheumatis Hospital
|275, Gwajeong-ro, Yeonje-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:30
Sat. : 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-752-1990
|General Hospital
|부산광역시 의료원
Busan Medical Center
|359, World cup-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-507-3000
|Hospital
|아이사랑병원
I Sarang Hospital
|28-1, Bansong-ro, Yeonje-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-711-0113
|Hospital
|아이서울병원
iSeoul Hospital
|75, Yeongseon-daero, Yeongdo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~17:00
Sun. : 09:00~13:00
|○
|051-730-8300
|General Hospital
|영도병원
Yeongdo Hospital
|85, Taejong-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-414-8101
|General Hospital
|해동병원
Haedong Hospital
|133, Taejong-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-412-6161
|Hospital
|해운대푸른바다 어린이병원
Haeundae Pureun Bada Children’s Hospital
|505, Jwadongsunhwan-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~18:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-714-3501
|General Hospital
|해운대부민병원
Bumin Hospital Haeundae
|584, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan
|Mon. : 09:00~18:00
Tue. : 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-602-8000
|Hospital
|효성시티병원
Hyosung City Hospital
|135, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~12:00
14:00~17:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays
|○
|051-709-3000
|Hospital
|엘리움병원
Ellium Hospital
|794, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan
|Mon.~Fri.:09:00~19:00
Sat.: 09:00~16:00
Sun.: 09:30~13:00
|○
|051-791-1006