Changes to COVID-19 Response at Respiratory Hospitals and Clinics

If a person is experiencing a fever or respiratory problems or needs to be issued a PCR negative certificate, they can visit a designated local respiratory hospital or clinic, and get tested for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test.

If the person tests positive, they will then be subject to a PCR test. Once the person is finally confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be hospitalized or receive at-home treatment depending on the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.

A rapid antigen test (RAT) is currently available at 35 respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan.

The rapid antigen test is complimentary, but please note that a medical examination fee will be imposed. Please call the clinic first before you visit for a COVID-19 test.

The participating respiratory hospitals and clinics for COVID-19 testing and treatment will continue to be updated.

List of respiratory hospitals and clinics in Busan

Category Hospital Name Address Hours of Operation RAT availability Phone
Hospital 갑을녹산병원
Kabul Noksan Hospital		 24-8, Noksansandan 321-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-974-8300
Hospital 행복한어린이병원
Happy Children’s Hospital		 25, Myeongjigukje 1-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~19:00
Sat. : 09:00~16:00
Sun. : 09:00~13:00		 051-264-9500
Hospital 명지아동병원
Myeongji Children’s Hospital		 240, Myeongjigukje 8-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat., Sun.: 09:00~17:00		 051-717-0230
Clinic 금정소아청소년과의원
Geumjeong Pediatrics and Adolescents Clinic		 244, Geumjeong-ro, Geumjeong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~15:00
Sun.: 09:00~15:00		 051-967-5222
Hospital 기장병원
Busan Gijang Hospital		 6, Daecheong-ro 72beon-gil, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan Mon.: 09:00~18:00
Tue.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-723-0171
Hospital 정관우리아동병원
Jeonggwan Uri Children’s Hospital		 56, Jeonggwanjungang-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~23:00
Sat.,Sun.: 09:00~18:00		 051-727-7812
General Hospital 부산성모병원
Busan St. Mary’s Hospital		 25-14, Yongho-ro 232beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Closed on Saturdays
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-933-7114
Hospital 부산아동병원
Busan Children’s Hospital		 228, Suyeong-ro, Nam-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~18:00
Sat. : 09:30~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-612-7582
General Hospital 봉생병원
Bongseng Hospital		 401, Jungang-daero, Dong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 01-664-4000
General Hospital 좋은문화병원
Good Moonhwa Hospital		 119, Beomil-ro, Dong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays		 051-644-2002
General Hospital 일신기독병원
Ilsin Christian Hospital		 27, Jeonggongdan-ro, Dong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat.: 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-630-0300
General Hospital 대동병원
Daedong Hospital		 187, Chungnyeol-daero, Dongnae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Sat. : 08:30~12:30
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-554-1233
General Hospital 광혜병원
Gwanghye General Hospital		 96, Chungnyeol-daero, Dongnae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~16:30
Sat. : 09:30~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-503-2111
General Hospital 동래봉생병원
Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital		 27, Anyeon-ro 109beon-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~16:30
Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays		 051-531-6000
General Hospital 온종합병원
On Hospital		 721, Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays		 051-607-0114
Clinic 메디칼이비인후과의원
Medical Otorhinolaryngology Clinic		 767-1, Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan Mon.~Wed., Fri.: 09:00~18:30
Thu.: 14:00~18:30
Sat.: 09:00~13:00		 051-809-7700
General Hospital 부민병원
Bumin Hospital		 59, Mandeok-daero, Buk-gu, Busan 매일 : 09:00~17:00 051-330-3000
General Hospital 구포성심병원
Gupo Sungshim Hospital		 1786, Nakdong-daero, Buk-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:00
Sat.: 08:30~12:30
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-330-2001
General Hospital 좋은삼선병원
Good Samsun Hospital		 326, Gaya-daero, Sasang-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~16:00
Sat. : 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays		 051-322-0900
Hospital 괴정어린이병원
Goejeong Children’s Hospital		 188, Saha-ro, Saha-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~16:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00		 051-201-5275
Hospital 부산맘아동병원
Busanmom Children’s Hospital		 451, Nakdong-daero, Saha-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00		 051-271-8275
General Hospital 삼육부산병원
Busan Adventist Hospital		 170, Daeti-ro, Seo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:30
Closed on Saturdays
Sun.: 09:00~17:30		 051-242-9751
General Hospital 좋은강안병원
Good Gangan Hospital		 493, Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays		 051-625-0900
Hospital 수영어린이병원
Suyoung Children’s Hospital		 671, Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:30~19:00
Sat.,Sun.: 09:30~13:00		 051-753-3579
Hospital 한나여성아이병원
Hannah Women’s Hospital		 7, Hwangnyeong-daero 481beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~19:30
Sat.: 09:00~15:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00		 051-625-2300
Hospital 한양류마디병원
Hanyang Rheumatis Hospital		 275, Gwajeong-ro, Yeonje-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:30
Sat. : 09:00~12:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-752-1990
General Hospital 부산광역시 의료원
Busan Medical Center		 359, World cup-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 08:30~17:30
Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays		 051-507-3000
Hospital 아이사랑병원
I Sarang Hospital		 28-1, Bansong-ro, Yeonje-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~18:00
Sat.: 09:00~13:00
Sun.: 09:00~13:00		 051-711-0113
Hospital 아이서울병원
iSeoul Hospital		 75, Yeongseon-daero, Yeongdo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~20:00
Sat.: 09:00~17:00
Sun. : 09:00~13:00		 051-730-8300
General Hospital 영도병원
Yeongdo Hospital		 85, Taejong-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-414-8101
General Hospital 해동병원
Haedong Hospital		 133, Taejong-ro, Yeongdo-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.: 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-412-6161
Hospital 해운대푸른바다 어린이병원
Haeundae Pureun Bada Children’s Hospital		 505, Jwadongsunhwan-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~18:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-714-3501
General Hospital 해운대부민병원
Bumin Hospital Haeundae		 584, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan Mon. : 09:00~18:00
Tue. : 09:00~17:00
Sat. : 09:00~13:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-602-8000
Hospital 효성시티병원
Hyosung City Hospital		 135, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~12:00
14:00~17:00
Closed on Sundays and holidays		 051-709-3000
Hospital 엘리움병원
Ellium Hospital		 794, Haeun-daero, Haeundae-gu, Busan Mon.~Fri.:09:00~19:00
Sat.: 09:00~16:00
Sun.: 09:30~13:00		 051-791-1006

 

