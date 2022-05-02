NewsBusan News

Changes to the Face Mask Wearing Mandate

The government has lifted its outdoor mask mandate starting May 2, 2022.

Mask Wearing is mandated in the following cases starting May 2, 2022.

– Wearing a face mask is mandatory indoors (including all modes of public transport)

– Participants of outdoor rallies with more than 50 participants and audiences of outdoor performances or sports games with more than 50 people are required to wear a face mask.

The local government may additionally designate a specific place, time or period for the face mask-wearing mandate.

The managers or operators of mandatory mask-wearing facilities are required to display a notice of quarantine measures (mandatory mask-wearing).

Mask wearing outdoors is highly recommended in the following cases:

① People with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever or cough

② COVID-19 high-risk groups

③ When using outdoor multi-use facilities or attending events with more than 50 participants

④ At large gatherings in such cases where it is difficult to keep a distance of at least 1m from each other consistently (more than 15 minutes) or in situations that produce respiratory droplets, including singing or shouting

For more details, see here in Korean.

