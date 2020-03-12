TravelDomestic Destinations

Changnyeong Cancels its Yuchae Flower Festival

Haps Staff

Changhyeong-gun in Gyeongnam province has canceled its Nakdong River Yuchae Flower Festival scheduled for next month.

The popular spring flower festival representing Changnyeong attracts more than 1.2 million visitors annually by providing various contents, experiences, performances, and attractions of ​​Namji Oilseed, the largest single area in the country, during the flowering period of April.

Though the festival activities are canceled, many are still expected to go visit the area.

Officials stress to take precautions and practice personal hygiene, including wearing masks.

Haps Staff
