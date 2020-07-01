Image: Changwon City
News

Changwon Adds Three Additional Cooling Fog Stations This Summer

Haps Staff

The city of Changwon will add three additional cooling fog stations this summer to help beat the summer heat.

After last year’s great response from installing two stations at Rose Park in Seongsan-gu and one in Uichang-gu.

This year, they will also add them at the bus stop at Jeongwoo Shopping Street in Uichang-gu, a bus stop at Nambu Terminal at Gyeongnam University in Masan Happo-gu, and Jinhaeru Beach in Jinhae.

The eco-friendly cooling system helps drop the ambient temperature by about 3’C to 5’C, while also eliminating fine dust and reducing heat damage.

The system will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of September when the temperature is above 28’C.

Haps Staff
