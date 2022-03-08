Changwon and Geelong, Australia Hold a Pre-Meeting to Sign an International Friendly City Agreement

Changwon City held an online meeting with Geelong, Australia at 11 am on the 4th at the Cupid Center in the Changwon Convention Center to find ways to exchange in various fields, such as the signing of a friendship agreement at the end of March and cooperation in the defense industry.

At the meeting, Hanwha Defense, a local company, attended the meeting to establish a diplomatic network in the city and to revitalize international exchange projects despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The meeting was held in a video connection with related organizations such as Geelong City, the Victorian Government, the Australian Embassy in Korea, the Australian Trade and Investment Representative, and the Council of Provincial and Provincial Governors.

The two cities will refer to the ‘60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Australia’ in 2021 and the ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ between the two countries and plan to deepen the relationship between the two countries based on mutual benefit and trust, leading to inter-city exchanges.

They promised to expand exchanges in all fields and build a mutually beneficial cooperative relationship among related companies in areas such as defense, investment, trade, and technology.

Geelong, Australia, is a city located in Victoria, the second-largest city after Melbourne, the capital, and has a lot of potential as the population is increasing due to rapid industrial development in the past five years. As the construction of Hanwha Defense’s production plant began in Geelong, a strategically important location in Victoria, international exchanges between the two began to flow rapidly.

Starting with this Changwon City-Geelong City online meeting, the City will continue to actively exchange exchanges in various fields such as economy, defense, education, and culture for two hours in the future.

“Based on the strong cooperative relationship between Korea and Australia, I hope that active exchanges between the two will continue. In particular, through active cooperation in the defense industry, the competitiveness of the global city of Changwon will be strengthened, and the youth, culture, and arts fields will be strengthened. I am confident that it will become an example of exemplary urban diplomacy in the post-corona era through sustainable private-sector exchanges,” Changwon Mayor Heo Seong-moo said.