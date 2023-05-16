Changwon Arboretum Fountains Begin its 2023 Operating Period

For those looking to beat the heat, the operating period for fountains at the Changwon Arboretum has begun.

There are four fountain facilities in Changwon Arboretum, three landscape fountains, and one floor fountain, and the operating period is from May 15th to September 10th for landscape fountains and from June 15th to September 10th for floor fountains.

The fountain operates twice a day, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is operated flexibly in consideration of weather and site conditions, is closed on Mondays and in case of rain.

Changwon Special City Blue City Office cleaned and inspected all fountain facilities ahead of the operation of the Changwon Arboretum fountain facilities on the 11th.