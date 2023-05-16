Image: Changwon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Arboretum Fountains Begin its 2023 Operating Period

Haps Staff

For those looking to beat the heat, the operating period for fountains at the Changwon Arboretum has begun.

There are four fountain facilities in Changwon Arboretum, three landscape fountains, and one floor fountain, and the operating period is from May 15th to September 10th for landscape fountains and from June 15th to September 10th for floor fountains. 

The fountain operates twice a day, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is operated flexibly in consideration of weather and site conditions, is closed on Mondays and in case of rain.

Changwon Special City Blue City Office cleaned and inspected all fountain facilities ahead of the operation of the Changwon Arboretum fountain facilities on the 11th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
94 %
1.5kmh
7 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 