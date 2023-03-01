“Changwon Art Ground” Selected as Name for New Cultural Space

‘Changwon Art Ground’ was finally selected as a result of a naming contest for the complex cultural space under Changwon Sports Complex.

From January 25th to February 1st, anyone interested in the name contest could participate in this contest, and a total of 707 applications were received and proceeded with great enthusiasm.

‘Changwon Art Ground’ was selected as the best work through the 1st and 2nd internal screening, survey, and 3rd screening committee including experts.

The best work, ‘Changwon Art Ground’, means ‘the ground where art meets’, and it was well-received for being a novel name that easily conveyed the uniqueness of the underground walkway and the purpose of a complex cultural space.

In addition, one excellent project and one encouragement project were selected, and the winners will receive quilting prizes of 300,000 won for the best, 100,000 won for excellence, and 50,000 won for encouragement.

The city will complete the pilot operation by February and expand the operation to holidays from March, and various programs such as busking, classical performances, and plays as well as a media façade will be held.