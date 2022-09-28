Changwon Bus Terminal to Create a Forest Close to Life

Changwon City will promote the ‘life-friendly forest outdoor garden creation project’ at the Changwon Bus Terminal Plaza.

The outdoor garden to be created in Changwon Bus Terminal Plaza was designed by Seo Gwang-won, who won the “2021 Korea Garden Show” Artist Award and is working as a garden expert in Ulsan City.

Introduced the design concept of ‘Nature dwells in a dry city’ to create a garden where nature and the city become one, shade trees, sloped green areas, and wooden seating walls will be installed and 6,800 native species are planned to be planted.

This project was finally confirmed in the ‘2022 living-friendly forest creation project’ contested by the Korea Forest Service, and the total cost of the project is 500 million won. This is a project in which the management is transferred to the Changwon Special City after the construction is carried out by the Korea Arboretum Garden Management Center.

I21 ‘citizen gardeners’ were recruited and educated in advance to promote citizen participation in the creation of a living-friendly forest and spread garden culture, and they plan to participate in maintenance activities in the future.