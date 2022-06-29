Image: Changwon City
‘Changwon Citizen’s Day Event’ will be held on July 1st at Changwon Plaza

Changwon Special City will hold an event to commemorate the 12th Changwon Citizen’s Day at Changwon Plaza at 7 pm on July 1.

The event will start with a ceremonial performance by the Changwon City Dance Company and the Boys and Girls Choir, followed by a commemorative ceremony, such as awarding a Civic Citation of Merit on Citizen’s Day, a cultural award awarded to citizens who contributed to the cultural development of Changwon, and sending a video of congratulatory messages sent by citizens from all walks of life. 

Popular singers Seol Un-do, Jang Min-ho, Norazo, Na Tae-joo, and Eun Ga-eun will appear in the second part of the celebration concert to please the eyes and ears of the citizens.

Hosted by Changwon Special City and MBC Gyeongnam, this event is free of charge and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

