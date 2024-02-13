Image: Changwon City
Changwon City Invests 1.7 Billion Won in Gwangam Beach Upgrade

By Haps Staff

Changwon City is set to transform Gwangam Beach with a 1.7 billion won investment aimed at enhancing visitor experience and safety.

The project outlines several key improvements including an expanded 76-space parking lot, an improved swimming area, and adding sunshades, shelters, and artificial palm trees will be installed along the roads for added comfort and shade.

The city aims to complete most improvements before the summer beach season. However, the parking lot construction, involving land acquisition procedures, is expected to be finished in the first half of next year.

