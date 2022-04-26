“Changwon City Sunny Tomorrow” Selected as a Visiting Brewery in 2022

Changwon City’s “Sunny Tomorrow” was finally selected for this year’s ‘2022 Visiting Brewery’ project by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The ‘Visiting Brewery’ project has been supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for two years, including environmental improvement and experience program development, to excellent local breweries since 2013. This is a project that is being implemented to raise awareness of Korean alcohol and promote the local economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the 24 breweries recommended by 11 cities and provinces across the country this year went through document screening and on-site screening according to evaluation items such as development potential, historical, traditional, and cultural value of breweries, tourism infrastructure, and regional connectivity, to create a ‘Changwon City Sunny Tomorrow’.

Four locations nationwide including were selected.

‘Clean Tomorrow’, located along Samgwihaean Road, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, is a brewery that produces takju, yakju, and fruit wine using agricultural specialties such as rice and sweet persimmons from the 3rd generation since 1945.

Sunny Tomorrow, CEO Park Jung-hyeop, contributes to revitalizing the local economy by promoting our alcohol culture and developing it into a brewery representing the 8 million Bu-Ul-Gyeong residents, while striving for win-win development with local farmers by creating an eco-friendly crop cultivation complex using brewing fermentation technology and by-products.

It is the third time a Gyeongnam province has been selected after Solsongju in 2015 and Hamian in 2021.