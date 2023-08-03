Changwon City Tour Bus Offering Special Routes for Summer Vacation

Changwon City Tour Bus is offering exciting special routes for the summer vacation, providing an opportunity to create wonderful memories with your children. The city tour bus will operate two special routes for its 1st-floor passengers.

Firstly, the ‘Jinhae Marine Park Treasure Hunt’ program will take place on Fridays, specifically on the 11th and 25th. Departing from Changwon Sports Park Meeting Square at 9:40 am, the bus will pass through Seokdong Administrative Welfare Center and head to Jinhae Marine Park for a thrilling treasure hunt.

Participants who discover 2 or more of the 4 hidden treasures in the park will receive small gifts such as tickets to Robot Land, stationery, and snacks. Jinhae Marine Park offers visitors a chance to explore the retired Jinhae warship’s interior and enjoy the serene ‘Daerong Forest’ in the Solar Park, providing a refreshing view of Jinhae Bay.

The second special route, ‘Robot Land · The Bridge over the River Kwai,’ will operate every Saturday and Sunday from the 12th to the 27th.

Departing at 3:30 pm from the meeting square of Changwon Sports Park, the bus will take passengers to Robot Land via Masan Station, offering weekend afternoon tickets at half the regular price. Participants will have ample time to explore Robot Land until 7:30 pm and then proceed to the Bridge over the River Kwai to witness a mesmerizing media façade show. The tour concludes with a late-night return to the meeting square.

Robotland is currently hosting a thrilling ‘water war’ event to celebrate the summer. The water gun party with 18 water cannons, the weekend night party with colorful lighting, dancing, and DJing, and the water fun village with exhilarating water slides and a large pool are not to be missed.

Reservations for these special routes can be made on the Changwon City Tour website (www.changwoncitytour.com) starting from the 4th. The recruitment is on a first-come, first-served basis for 40 participants per session. The participation fee is 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for children and younger. Enjoy an unforgettable summer adventure with Changwon City Tour Bus!