Changwon City Tour Bus Offering Special Themed Routes in December

Changwon City Tour Bus is introducing special themed routes in December, offering unique experiences for families and couples in the winter season with service starting on the 9th.

The first-floor bus of the Changwon City Tour will feature three special routes.

The Jinhae Marine Park Treasure Hunt and Sunset Tour takes place every Saturday. The treasure hunt will occur on the 9th and 23rd, while the sunset tour will be available on the 16th and 30th.

The ‘Treasure Hunt’ kicks off at 9:40 a.m. from the Changwon Sports Park Meeting Plaza and heads to Jinhae Marine Park.

Children participants who find at least two of the four hidden treasures will receive a ticket to Robot Land, stationery, snacks, and small gifts.

The ‘Sunset Tour,’ departing at 14:30, allows participants to explore park facilities freely, culminating in a breathtaking sunset view at the Jinhae Marine Park Love Photo Zone and the summit rest area from 17:10 to 20:00.

Jinhae Marine Park, boasting a newly opened exhibition and experience center inside a retired Jinhae ship, adds to the charm of the tour. The park also features the indoor garden ‘Daerong Forest’ within the solar park, offering a serene setting to relax while overlooking Jinhae Bay amidst lush greenery.

For bird enthusiasts, the ‘Junam Reservoir Migratory Bird Tour’ special route is available every Sunday from the 10th to the 31st.

Board the city tour bus at the meeting plaza at 14:00, explore Junam Reservoir for 2 hours, and then return to the meeting plaza on the bus.

Junam Reservoir, renowned as Korea’s representative migratory bird habitat, provides telescopes along the trail for clear observations of natural monuments like white-naped cranes and various migratory bird species. Prior knowledge can be gained by visiting the Ramsar Cultural Center and the Ecological Learning Center at the entrance to Junam Reservoir.

Limited to 40 participants on a first-come, first-served basis, the tour costs 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for teenagers and younger.

Reservations can be made starting on the 4th through the Changwon City Tour website (www.changwoncitytour.com).

Additionally, a separate route for the city tour double-decker bus, covering major tourist attractions in Changwon City, operates 6 days a week (Tuesday-Sunday) from December 5th to January 31st next year, with reduced service on Thursdays to Sundays.