Changwon City Tour Bus to Change its Name

The city of Changwon announced that it will hold a contest to rename the Changwon City Tour Bus until May 12th.

In order to make it easier for tourists to access major tourist destinations, the city introduced two double-decker buses in 2017 and is operating a total of three-city tour buses, including the one-decker bus that was newly introduced last year.

With just one ticket, you can visit Changwon’s best tourist attractions such as Yongji Lake, Changwon’s House, Masan Sangsang-gil, Masan Fish Market, Jehwangsan Park, and Jinhaeru.

The ‘Changwon City Tour Bus New Name Competition’ can be participated by any citizen whose residence is Changwon City.

The city will announce the results at the end of May. The winning entrant will win 600,000 won, one excellent prize will win 300,000 won, and 3 runner-ups will win 100,000 won each.

An awards ceremony with the winners will he held in June.