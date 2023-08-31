Changwon City Tour Bus Will Run at Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station from September 1st

Changwon City Tour Bus will start a revamped route beginning September 1.

Presently, the double-decker bus takes tourists through Meeting Plaza, Changwon House, Masan Station, Sangsang-gil, Changdong Art Village, Masan Fish Market, Kyungnam University, Jehwangsan Park, Sokcheon Port, Jinhaeru, Jinhae Seok-dong Platform, and Meeting Square, making six daily rounds in a 2-hour, 10-minute loop.

Starting September 1, Kyungnam University will be omitted from the route, and in-demand tourist spots like Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station Park will be included. The reorganized buses will depart from the Sports Park Meeting Plaza, making several stops including the newly added destinations before returning to the starting point, reducing the travel time to 2 hours.

To enhance passenger comfort, the longer Anmin Tunnel will be replaced with the shorter Jangbok Tunnel. The fare remains affordable at 3,000 won for adults and 2,000 won for teenagers and children over 19 and under 65. No reservations are needed; passengers can refer to the schedule on the Changwon City Tour website and pay with cash or card upon boarding for unlimited daily rides.

In an effort to boost local tourism impacted by the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the city will maintain discounted prices until January next year when regular prices (5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for teenagers, etc.) will be reinstated.

In addition to the year-round double-decker bus route, the city also operates special single-decker buses for monthly experiences and festivals, which have gained significant popularity, offering unique routes like the Jinhae Marine Park Treasure Hunt, Robot Land, and the Bridge on the River Kwai.