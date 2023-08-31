Image: Changwon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon City Tour Bus Will Run at Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station from September 1st

By Haps Staff

Changwon City Tour Bus will start a revamped route beginning September 1.

Presently, the double-decker bus takes tourists through Meeting Plaza, Changwon House, Masan Station, Sangsang-gil, Changdong Art Village, Masan Fish Market, Kyungnam University, Jehwangsan Park, Sokcheon Port, Jinhaeru, Jinhae Seok-dong Platform, and Meeting Square, making six daily rounds in a 2-hour, 10-minute loop.

Starting September 1, Kyungnam University will be omitted from the route, and in-demand tourist spots like Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station Park will be included. The reorganized buses will depart from the Sports Park Meeting Plaza, making several stops including the newly added destinations before returning to the starting point, reducing the travel time to 2 hours.

To enhance passenger comfort, the longer Anmin Tunnel will be replaced with the shorter Jangbok Tunnel. The fare remains affordable at 3,000 won for adults and 2,000 won for teenagers and children over 19 and under 65. No reservations are needed; passengers can refer to the schedule on the Changwon City Tour website and pay with cash or card upon boarding for unlimited daily rides.

In an effort to boost local tourism impacted by the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the city will maintain discounted prices until January next year when regular prices (5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for teenagers, etc.) will be reinstated.

In addition to the year-round double-decker bus route, the city also operates special single-decker buses for monthly experiences and festivals, which have gained significant popularity, offering unique routes like the Jinhae Marine Park Treasure Hunt, Robot Land, and the Bridge on the River Kwai.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold Opera “The Barber of Seville”

Recent Spate of Thefts at Taehwa River National Garden Raising Concerns

12th Geoje Dundeok Grape Festival to Take Place September 9-10

Namhae’s German Village Square to Host Inaugural “Proud Dorf Youth Market”

2nd 2023 Jinju Architectural Culture Festival Opens

13th Gimhae Gayageum Festival to Showcase Korean Musical Excellence

The Latest

Starbucks Launches Two New Plant-Based Desserts

2023 Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament Coming to Gijang In October

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold Opera “The Barber of Seville”

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Maru International Music Festival

Enjoy a Special Temple Stay at One of 10 Locations Around South Korea

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 