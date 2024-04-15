Changwon Constructing 27 Barefoot Walking Paths

Changwon Special City is making steady progress in constructing 27 barefoot walking paths by the end of 2024.

Responding to the growing trend of barefoot walking across the nation, the city has devised an annual plan to enhance citizen well-being by developing barefoot walking paths across various locations.

This year, Changwon City has allocated a budget of 2.8 billion won to create barefoot walking trails spanning 8,422 meters in 27 locations. These paths will be distributed across Uichang, Seongsan, Masan Happo, Masan Hoewon, and Jinhae.

Several projects have already been completed, including the Seongjusa Red Clay Bear Forest Trail (2nd phase), Sangnam-dong Central Sports Park, and Yangdeok-dong Gagopa Park, which were finished last March.

Currently, ongoing construction efforts include Uichang Sports Park, Sanho Neighborhood Park, Samgakji Park, the Barefoot Road in Hyeondong Residents’ Convenience Facility, and Gwangryecheon Waterside Park, with completion expected by June.

In the latter part of the year, additional funding of 1.5 billion won will be sought to expedite the construction of remaining parks, such as Namsan Park, Naesu-myeon Environmental Ecological Park, and Jehwangsan Park.

Further efforts will be made to enhance accessibility to barefoot paths by producing a comprehensive map highlighting all barefoot walking paths in Changwon.