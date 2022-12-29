Changwon Expanding its Free Wi-Fi Zones

Changwon Special City will complete the public Wi-Fi construction project in 2022 and provide free public Wi-Fi service at newly constructed places from January 1, 2023.

The city has established public Wi-Fi in 1,459 public places frequently used by citizens, such as tourist attractions, parks, welfare facilities, traditional markets, buses, and bus stops, to provide free services.

Through this project, public Wi-Fi is newly established in 175 places, including senior citizen centers, parks, and local children’s centers, and the free public Wi-Fi service area has been expanded to 1,634 places.

In addition, in 2023, additional construction will be promoted at 190 places where public Wi-Fi infrastructure needs to be built, including senior citizen centers, parks, sports facilities, and bus stops.