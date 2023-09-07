Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

Changwon Special City is currently hosting the 2024 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-23 Asian Cup Group B preliminaries at the Changwon Football Center main stadium from the 6th to the 12th.

This qualifier, which also serves as the first qualifier for the Asian region for the Paris Olympics, features four countries from Group B: Korea, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.

The matches are being held over three days on September 6th, 9th, and 12th. The Korean team’s game is held at 8 p.m. each day, while the matches between foreign teams are played at 4 p.m.

Korea is participating in the under-22 Olympic team led by coach Hwang Seon-hong, started with Qatar on the 6th, and then Kyrgyzstan on the 9th, and Myanmar on the 12th.