Image: Changwon Special City
Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City is currently hosting the 2024 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) U-23 Asian Cup Group B preliminaries at the Changwon Football Center main stadium from the 6th to the 12th.

This qualifier, which also serves as the first qualifier for the Asian region for the Paris Olympics, features four countries from Group B: Korea, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.

The matches are being held over three days on September 6th, 9th, and 12th. The Korean team’s game is held at 8 p.m. each day, while the matches between foreign teams are played at 4 p.m.

Korea is participating in the under-22 Olympic team led by coach Hwang Seon-hong, started with Qatar on the 6th, and then Kyrgyzstan on the 9th, and Myanmar on the 12th.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

Dipirang Selected by KTO as a Must-Visit Night Destination in September

The Beauty of Jinju Silk Captivates Brazil

Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Selected as a Domestic Candidate Site for Ramsar Wetland City

Masan Museum Collaborates with National Asia Culture Center Foundation for Media Art Exhibition

The Latest

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

Jr. Whopper Special This Week at Burger King

Utopian Scenario About Nature

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
73 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 