Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Junam Reservoir Trails and Ecological Learning Facilities Open

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City announced that it would fully open the Junam Reservoir’s trails and ecological learning facilities, which had been completely restricted from access due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI).

Entry to the Junam Reservoir was completely restricted on January 10th when the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N6 type) virus was detected in a dead wild goose, and on February 6th, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N6 type) virus was once again detected in a freshwater cormorant. Access control has been extended until February 28.

According to Changwon City, most winter birds moved north and no additional viruses were detected during the extended control period, so Junam Reservoir was opened as originally planned on February 29, but a surveillance period was held over the weekend in line with the inspection schedule for the release of quarantine zones at poultry farms near Junam Reservoir. 

They plan to continue to conduct surveillance on some remaining winter birds and resident birds in preparation for any unexpected situation.

Junam Reservoir is in the spotlight as a major resting place for Changwon citizens, and as a representative migratory bird destination in Korea, it is a treasure trove of ecosystem where over 70,000 birds of 140 species live and winter every year.

Haps Staff
