Changwon K-Pop World Festival Returns October 18 With Global Finalists and Star-Studded Lineup
Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon K-Pop World Festival Returns October 18 With Global Finalists and Star-Studded Lineup

By Haps Staff

The 2026 Changwon K-Pop World Festival will take place October 18 at a special stage in Changwon Plaza, bringing together international K-pop performers and some of Korea’s best-known artists.

Now in its 15th year, the competition attracted 140 teams from 51 countries during the preliminary rounds. Following two rounds of judging, six teams comprising 19 performers from Peru, France, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Tanzania and Kyrgyzstan were selected for the finals.

The finalists will compete in Changwon, with all 19 performers also joining together for a special collaborative performance to open the festival.

The event will feature performances by Click-B, ONF, Lee Mujin, Na Tae-joo and FIFTY FIFTY, offering a lineup spanning different generations and styles of Korean pop music.

Announcer Park So-hyun and AI video character “Jiwon” will serve as co-hosts.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

Admission is free, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis through NOL Ticket though a 2,000 won booking fee applies.

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Haps Staff
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