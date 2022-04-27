Changwon Makes Plans for 2022 Gwangam Beach Opening

Changwon City held a Changwon City Beach Council meeting at 2 pm on the 27th at the 2nd Annex Assembly Conference Room in the presence of 10 people including 2nd Vice Mayor Jeong Hye-ran and other members.

The city consulted and discussed achieving “Triple A”, the concept of Gwangam Beach in Changwon by 2022, including the opening period and opening hours of Gwangam Beach, which is about to open in early July, beach management and operation plans, and transfer of appointment letters to commissioned members of the Changwon City Beach Council.

In 2022 at Gwangam Beach, high-quality sand collected from the Seomjin River in Hadong was harvested for the first time in 30 years.

The city is in the process of improving the environment for the opening of the beach, such as installing a rainwater pipe on the access road and replacing old street lamps.

The opening period will be from July 2 to August 21, for 51 days, and the opening hours will be from 9 am to 6 pm, respectively.

At the time of the transition to daily life, the city expects that the number of beach users will increase more this year than last year, and it is thoroughly prepared and operated.