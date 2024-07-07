Image: Changwon Special City
Sports News

Changwon Opens Jangaein Park Golf Courses to All Citizens

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City announced the opening of the Daesan-myeon and Buk-myeon Jangaein Park Golf Courses to all citizens, following a new consignment agreement with Changwon Facilities Corporation.

The courses, previously restricted to private members, will now operate under the city’s management starting July 5.

The park golf courses, located in the Nakdong River basin, will be available free of charge to all Changwon citizens.

Operating hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in summer and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter, with closures every Wednesday.

Usage requires on-site or online applications through the Changwon Facilities Corporation Integrated Reservation System.

For more information and to make reservations, visit Changwon Facilities Corporation.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ Gaining Popularity in Haman

The Evolution and Culture of Sports Betting in Korea

Shinpyeong Janglim Gym Opens

2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition Kicks Off on June 29th at Songjeong Beach

50th National Rowing Competition to be Held at Seonakdong River

Geoje City Advances Sports Park Expansion Project

The Latest

Fire Department Warns of Peak Activity for Bee Stings in Summer

Busan Launches Foreign Language Menu Support Project for Restaurants

Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) 2024

What’s On in Busan: July 8 – July 14

유네스코 영화창의도시 부산, 유네스코 창의도시 네트워크(UCCN) 영화분야 의장도시 선정

Jinju City Announces 2024 National Heritage Media Art Jinjuseong and Cultural Heritage Night Tour

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 