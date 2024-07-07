Changwon Opens Jangaein Park Golf Courses to All Citizens

Changwon Special City announced the opening of the Daesan-myeon and Buk-myeon Jangaein Park Golf Courses to all citizens, following a new consignment agreement with Changwon Facilities Corporation.

The courses, previously restricted to private members, will now operate under the city’s management starting July 5.

The park golf courses, located in the Nakdong River basin, will be available free of charge to all Changwon citizens.

Operating hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in summer and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter, with closures every Wednesday.

Usage requires on-site or online applications through the Changwon Facilities Corporation Integrated Reservation System.

For more information and to make reservations, visit Changwon Facilities Corporation.