Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra to Hold 2023 New Year’s Concert on the 12th

The 2023 New Year’s Concert at the Seongsan Art Hall Grand Theater in Changwon will be held at 7:30 pm on the 12th to celebrate the New Year of the Cat.

This New Year’s concert, held under the direction of Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra, Geon Kim, invites pianist Jaehyeok Cho, who is evaluated as a charming performer who combines sensibility and intelligence and pursues extreme perfection with impeccable technique and compositional power.

Starting with the overture to Otto Nicolai’s ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’, pianist Jaehyuk Cho will perform George Gershwin’s ‘Piano Concerto in F Major’ and ‘Pine Trees’.