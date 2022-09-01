Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra to hold ‘Youth Concerto Night’ on the 2nd

The Changwon Philharmonic Orchestra will present ‘Youth Concerto Night’ at the Seongsan Art Hall Small Theater on the 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

The Youth Concerto Night, conducted by Changwon Sihyang’s assistant conductor Kim In-ho, is performed by Noh Jeong-rae (violin), Kim Na-eun (saxophone), Kim Ji-hye (marimba), Kang Eon-woo (flute), Ahn Ye-jin (trombone), and Han Seon-bin (trumpet).

The collaborators were students selected at an audition held in July and were selected after rigorous screening among many applicants.

Noh Jeong-rae (6th grader of Bukmyeon Elementary School), who will perform her first concert, plays the first movement of Haydn’s ‘Violin Concerto’, and Kim Na-eun (1st year of Changbuk Middle School) plays the first movement of Creston’s ‘Saxophone Concerto Op 26’.

Next, Kim Ji-hye (2nd year Pusan ​​Arts High School)’ Chin Cheong-rin’s ‘Marimba Concerto’ No. 1, Kang Eon-woo (3rd year of Samgye Middle School)’s Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1 1st movement and Ahn Ye-jin (2nd year Seonhwa Arts Middle School)’s David “Trumbone” Concertino’ 1st movement can be seen, and lastly, Han Seon-bin (Sunhwa Arts High School sophomore) will play the 1st movement of Artunian ‘Trumpet Concerto’ in descending major.

Changwon Sihyang’s ‘Youth Concerto Night’, which started in 1998 and has been running for the 23rd time this year, discovers talented people in the region who will lead the classical music industry in the future and provides them with opportunities to perform with Changwon Sihyang composed of professional musicians.

It is held every year to provide broad stage experience and to discover and nurture talented local musicians.

All seats are free to attend, and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis from 6 pm on the day of the event.

More information can be found on the Changwon City Arts Center website.