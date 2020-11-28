Image: Changwon City
News

Changwon Raises its Social Distancing Measures to Level 2 Today

Haps Staff

The city of Changwon has raised its social distancing to level 2 from midnight today.

This measure is a preemptive response from Changwon City to end Coivd-19. Confirmed patients in Changwon City in November are occurring every day, and 36 confirmed patients have occurred last week, raising anxiety among citizens.

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control

Required quarantine rules: wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, maintain 2-meter distancing among facility users, ventilate and disinfect regularly, limit on the number of users

In level 2 of social distancing, gatherings are prohibited for 5 types of entertainment facilities such as clubs and hunting pocha, saunas have an eating ban and restrictions on the number of people who can enter, karaokes are suspended after 21:00, cafes are banned from serving food indoors, and restaurants must stop indoor service by 9 p.m. and can only serve take-out and delivery after that.

Details on the second-stage action can be found on the Changwon City Hall website.

In a briefing on the 27th, Changwon Mayor Huh Seong-moo said, “We will mobilize the administrative power of Changwon City to pursue a joint crackdown on all businesses including those subject to intensive management. If a confirmed case occurs due to violation of the quarantine regulations, the business will be suspended and we will impose high fines on business owners,” he said.

“I ask for active cooperation so that business owners do not voluntarily observe the quarantine regulations and are not cracked.”

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners, and operators.

