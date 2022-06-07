Changwon Senior Club Opens Silver Cafe ‘Cafe, Woori’

Changwon Special City has opened ‘Cafe, Woori’ at the Changwon Senior Club.

Located on the first floor of the main building of Gyeongnam Provincial Office, ‘Cafe, Woori’ is a market-type business for the elderly and is the 33rd Silver Cafe in Changwon Special City.

‘Cafe, Woori’ is an integrated job cafe that realizes the social value of ‘U:RE’, which provides an opportunity for the elderly to take on a new challenge, for the youth to take a leap forward, and for the disabled to work together.

It is operated by the Changwon Senior Club, a job support organization for the elderly, and eight seniors aged 60 and over work in shifts, and it is operated from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm with one young intern and one disabled intern.

Lee Seon-hee, director of the Welfare and Women’s Health Bureau, said, “I hope that the cafe will become a workplace that opens hope to the elderly, young people and the disabled.”

In addition, she said, “I will do my best to support the healthy and active life of the elderly by creating various jobs that fit the abilities and aptitudes of the elderly.”

Changwon Special City is aiming to create 14,000 jobs in 162 projects including senior public relations supporters, public living facilities inspectors, school zone safety keepers, and bicycle terminal environment improvement projects by investing KRW 39.5 billion in the budget for job creation for the elderly this year.