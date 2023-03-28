Changwon Shows Off its Tanks During the 61st Jinhae Gunhangje Festival

Changwon Special City is exhibiting the K2 tank and K9 Thunder, luxury weapons produced in Changwon, during the 61st Jinhae Gunhangje Festival.

This Jinhae Gunhangje Festival is being carried out with the color of defense for the first time in addition to cherry blossoms and naval ports, and tanks and self-propelled guns displayed at Jungwon Rotary during the Gunhangje Festival are attracting the attention of many tourists.

The K2 tank and K9 Thunder are representative weapons of the Republic of Korea.

The K2 tank (cooperating with Hyundai Rotem), the main tank used by the Army, boasts an electronic control system and strong firepower and signed a large-scale export contract of 4.5 trillion won to Poland in July last year.

The K9 Thunder (cooperating with the Army General Maintenance Depot) is a 155mm self-propelled howitzer used by the Army. It has been exported to 8 countries including Poland, Norway, and Australia so far and has the largest share in the global self-propelled artillery market and is the best self-propelled howitzer, and can fire 6 shells quickly in 1 minute. It has excellent precision shooting and maneuverability.

The exhibition of K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, which contain the pride of Korea’s representative defense city, can be viewed free of charge at Jungwon Rotary during the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival from March 24 to April 3.

The exhibition and photo zone are operated from 10:00 to 22:00, and it is expected that the event will shine even more by providing attractions to tourists visiting Jinhae Gunhangje Festival from overseas as well as nationwide.