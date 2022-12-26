Changwon Special City, 2022 New Year’s Eve Bell Ringing Event to be Held

Changwon Special City will hold the 2022 New Year’s Eve Bell Ringing Event in Changwon, Masan, and Jinhae to wish for Changwon, the central city of Northeast Asia for future innovative growth and well-being of citizens.

The ringing ceremony, which used to ring every year at 00:00 on December 31st, was canceled due to COVID-19 for two years, but is expected to attract great interest from citizens as it will be held for the first time in three years this year.

The ringing ceremony consists of representatives from all walks of life, such as the mayor of Changwon, provincial councilors, city council members, and citizen representatives, and 10 ordinary citizens selected by lottery through citizen recruitment.

In the Changwon area, this event, which starts at 11:30 pm on the late night of the 31st at the Changwon University Bell on the mountain behind the Changwon Central Library, features a pre-ceremony performance, a bell ringing ceremony, announcing a New Year’s message, the introduction of an interview video of citizens wishing for the New Year, and a congratulatory performance. The performance wishing lamps will be lit to wish for New Year’s wishes in unison.

The bell-ringing event, which was previously held for 4 hours in parallel with the annual family movie screening and food event, was shortened due to the fact that a food-sharing event was not held, due to a high concern about the spread of infectious diseases and crowds of citizens.