Changwon Special City Completes Barefoot Dirt Road Construction at Masan Sculpture Park

Changwon Special City recently announced the successful completion of the barefoot dirt road project at Masan Sculpture Park in Sinpo-dong, Masan Happo-gu.

The project, totaling around 100 million won, aimed to revamp the existing acupressure sidewalk, giving way to the innovative 330-meter-long and 2-meter-wide barefoot dirt road.

As part of the pilot initiative to introduce dirt roads in Changwon City, the construction included a carefully curated mix of gravel paths, acupressure lanes, and dust-free surfaces.

The newly developed barefoot dirt road seamlessly integrates with the park’s scenic surroundings, complementing the existing sculptures.

The road boasts a level surface, ensuring a comfortable barefoot experience for all visitors without any discomfort.

Additionally, a 30-meter-long gravel road was added to enhance the overall sensory experience, providing visitors with a unique acupressure effect while walking.