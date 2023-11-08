Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Special City Completes Barefoot Dirt Road Construction at Masan Sculpture Park

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City recently announced the successful completion of the barefoot dirt road project at Masan Sculpture Park in Sinpo-dong, Masan Happo-gu.

The project, totaling around 100 million won, aimed to revamp the existing acupressure sidewalk, giving way to the innovative 330-meter-long and 2-meter-wide barefoot dirt road.

As part of the pilot initiative to introduce dirt roads in Changwon City, the construction included a carefully curated mix of gravel paths, acupressure lanes, and dust-free surfaces.

The newly developed barefoot dirt road seamlessly integrates with the park’s scenic surroundings, complementing the existing sculptures.

The road boasts a level surface, ensuring a comfortable barefoot experience for all visitors without any discomfort.

Additionally, a 30-meter-long gravel road was added to enhance the overall sensory experience, providing visitors with a unique acupressure effect while walking.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition Extended Until Sunday

ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

Korea in Photos: 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival

Korea In Photos: 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Closes

Sacheon Air Show Draws 120,000 Spectators This Year

Korea Destinations: Jodo and Hodo Selected as Islands to Visit in November

The Latest

Suyeong Yacht Center Redevelopment Enters a New Stage

McDonald’s Adds Sriracha Mayo to its Latest Chicken Burgers

Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition Extended Until Sunday

Kyiv City Ballet to Perform “The Nutcracker” in Busan

“Anhells” to Take Place This Friday in Seoul

Platform Reliability: Ensuring Continuity in Oil Trading Operations

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 