Changwon Special City, Designates 246 Safe Restaurants in 2022

Changwon City announced that it would designate 246 ‘safe restaurants’ that citizens can use with confidence from infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

A ‘Safe Restaurant’, which was designated and implemented in 2020, takes the lead in improving our food culture, which is vulnerable to infectious diseases and is an establishment that exemplarily complies with the three practical tasks of providing eating utensils, sanitary spoon management, and workers wearing masks.

With 347 previously designated locations and 246 newly designated locations in 2022, compliance with the three main tasks is checked, and the safe restaurant sticker is attached and is widely publicized by listing it on the Changwon City website and online portals (Naver, Daum, Kakao Map, T Map).

Incentives will be provided to businesses that comply with exemplary standards.

In addition, a total of 593 safe restaurants have been designated so far

will be managed by checking whether the implementation tasks are being followed up.