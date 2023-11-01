Changwon Special City Looks to Create a Safe, Walkable city

Changwon Special City is committed to establishing a pedestrian-friendly as the city recently convened the interim report meeting for the 3rd Changwon City Pedestrian Safety and Convenience Promotion Basic Plan (2024-2028) on October 31st.

Aligned with the regulations outlined in the Act on the Promotion of Pedestrian Safety and Convenience, this five-year plan marks the third of its kind, following the initial plans implemented in 2014 and 2019.

By focusing on securing pedestrian rights and implementing tailored pedestrian policies specific to Changwon’s local conditions, the city aims to align with the objectives outlined in the 1st National Pedestrian Safety and Convenience Promotion Basic Plan established the previous year.

Changwon City conducted a comprehensive survey of the pedestrian environment, identifying key areas with high pedestrian traffic and frequent traffic accidents.

Through this assessment, potential districts for pedestrian environment enhancement were selected, and the interim report meeting sought feedback from relevant departments to finalize the district selection and improvement strategies.

The city will proceed with a public consultation process to gather community input, including insights from local organizations such as the police station and the Road Traffic Authority, and incorporate the final plan for promoting pedestrian safety and convenience in Changwon City, scheduled for submission to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.