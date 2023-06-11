Changwon Special City Partners with Mirae Travels to Boost Tourism

Changwon Special City has inked a collaboration agreement with Mirae Travels Inc., led by CEO Nam Bong-gyu, to bolster tourism in the region. The signing ceremony took place at the Cupid Center within the Changwon Convention Center (CECO) on the 8th of the month.

Established in Los Angeles in 2017, Mirae Travels is a renowned travel agency that caters to users seeking travel package products across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in organizing home-country tour programs for Korean-Americans.

Under this agreement, Mirae Travels will incorporate Changwon into its home country tour itinerary, thereby attracting foreign tourists and contributing to the promotion of the city’s representative festivals.

As part of the upcoming plans, Mirae Travels will bring 60 tourists to Changwon in October.

The visitors will have the opportunity to explore prominent local attractions such as Doosan Energity and the Muhak Good Day Museum. They will also witness the Changwon K-POP World Festival and enjoy an overnight stay at a tourist hotel.

To further support tourists who choose Changwon as their destination, the city has committed to providing generous assistance, including accommodations, unique experiences, and participation in various events.

Both organizations have additionally agreed to collaborate in the development and promotion of tourism products specifically tailored to showcase the beauty and attractions of Changwon.

This partnership aims to create more enticing opportunities for visitors and boost the city’s tourism industry.