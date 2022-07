An outdoor concert series to cool off the hot summer nights in Jinhae, Changwon, and Masan will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The 2022 Wednesday and Saturday outdoor concert, hosted by Changwon Special City, is prepared with colorful and heartfelt performances by private art groups in the Changwon region from July to August.

In addition, performances will be held every other Saturday at Masan Port West Port District and Odong-dong Culture Plaza.