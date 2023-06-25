Changwon Special City to Offer Discount on Tolls During Rush Hours from July 1st on Machangdaegyo Bridge

Changwon Special City has announced implementing a ‘toll discount during rush hour’ on Machangdaegyo Bridge starting July 1st.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Gyeongnam Province and Changwon City itself.

The toll discount during rush hours is a joint commitment made during the 8th civil election by Gyeongnam-do and Changwon-si. It aims to reduce the burden on users and fulfill campaign promises through cooperation between metropolitan and local governments.

The toll discount will be applicable on weekdays (Monday to Friday) during commuting hours (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, offering a 20% discount (500 won discount for small cars).

Vehicles eligible for existing discounts under the Toll Road Act, such as compact cars and vehicles for the disabled, will not be affected by the commuting time discount.

The ‘toll discount during rush hour’ is a temporary measure that will be implemented over the next three years. The plan includes collaborating with Gyeongnam province to devise practical measures, seek central government support, and develop a multilateral negotiation plan to address the underlying issues surrounding Machangdaegyo Bridge.

This initiative is expected to alleviate the transportation expenses burden on citizens during these challenging times of rising costs while showcasing the benefits of a win-win administration through the collaboration of Gyeongnam Province and Changwon City.