Changwon Special City to Open Public Parking Lots for Traditional Markets

Changwon City is about to open public parking lots at nine traditional markets in the city through the traditional market parking environment improvement project that has been intensively promoted since 2019.

The traditional market parking environment improvement project is a public offering project by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. It is a project to support the creation of public parking lots in traditional markets that do not have parking lots or are outdated, and the renovation and extension of existing parking lots.

The city invested 32 billion won in total project cost, including 13.6 billion won in municipal expenses, for nine traditional markets and shopping malls in the city, including Dogyebu Market, Sunam Shopping Mall, and Hoesong General Market, which were selected for three years from 2019 to 2021.

The city started with the public parking lot of the Dogye couple market, which was completed at the end of 2021 and is currently in operation, Sunam Shopping Mall, Hoesung Market, Jindong Market, scheduled to be completed in June, and Masan Station, which is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

They are also preparing for a pilot operation of the Lightning Market (extension) public parking lot.

In addition, after the construction of public parking lots in the Sanho-dong Shopping Street, Masan Fisheries Market, and Myeongseo Market, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, is completed, a pleasant parking environment can be provided to citizens using the traditional market, which is expected to greatly contribute to the increase in sales.