Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Special Mayor Hong Nam-pyo Visits Memorial to Pray for Itaewon Victims

Yesterday morning, Hong Nam-pyo, the Mayor of Changwon, held a countermeasure meeting with executives and public officials to discuss follow-up measures related to the Itaewon accident.

“As the national mourning period has been declared due to the Itaewon accident, it is time for everyone to work together to quickly rectify the situation and prevent a recurrence. I hope that you will do your best with a work attitude that puts the safety of citizens first by renewing awareness of the issue,” he said.

Next, Mayor Hong visited the joint incense burner installed at the Gyeongnam Provincial Office with senior officials, placed a wreath, and expressed his condolences.

As the national mourning period has been declared, the city will conduct intensive inspections of all ongoing or planned events and plan to reduce or postpone them based on urgency.

The city is canceling the Changwon Teen Teen Festival, the Mussel Festival, and a romantic concert with citizens. The Kim Joo-seok Art Award, the 1st Free Imagination National Art Contest, and the Masan Ogwangdae performance with citizens will be reduced.

The opening ceremony of the 18th Living Culture and Arts Festival, which was scheduled to be held from November 2 to 8, has been postponed, and events such as the 5th Onnuri Choir’s regular concert and the 11th Masanpo Byeolsin Hanmadang have also been postponed.

