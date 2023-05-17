Changwon Steps Up Efforts to Enhance Food Safety in Traditional Markets

Changwon Special City has announced the initiation of comprehensive efforts to enhance food safety management in traditional markets.

The aim is to address sanitation issues prevalent in these markets and ensure the safety of the food sold. Specifically, the city has identified three key locations with a concentration of food businesses: Uichang-gu Bonggok Market, Seongsan-gu Yanggok Market, and Masan Howon-gu Dongmasan Market.

Through guidance, inspections, and educational campaigns, the city plans to improve hygiene and safety practices among food-handling businesses in these markets by the end of November.

The focus of these efforts lies in promoting autonomous sanitation management, providing guidance and awareness-raising for business owners, rather than solely conducting crackdown-style inspections.

To enhance food hygiene levels, a joint inspection team comprising nine public officials and consumer food hygiene supervisors will guide and inspect businesses, followed by evaluating the progress made in hygiene management.

The inspection team will specifically address issues such as unregistered manufacturing or processing activities, the use or sale of expired products, sanitation practices at business sites, proper waste management, compliance with regulations by business operators based on their respective types, and adherence to sanitary handling of food.