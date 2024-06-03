Image: Changwon Special City
Sports NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City and Changwon National University are set to build a large-scale sports and cultural complex, ‘ARENAPLEX Changwon,’ aimed at benefiting both students and local residents.

This project, worth 39.8 billion won, has been finalized as a government-supported national initiative.

‘ARENAPLEX Changwon’ will be constructed on the parking lot adjacent to the main gate of Changwon National University.

The complex will cover a total floor area of 8,800 square meters across five above-ground floors.

The project is scheduled to begin its design phase in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2030.

The complex will feature an array of facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, a pop-up store, an exhibition room, an indoor tennis court, a fitness room, a design square, and a rooftop café.

These amenities will be accessible to both students and local residents, promoting community engagement and shared infrastructure.

This initiative aligns with the city’s efforts to foster shared growth and balanced regional development between regions and universities.

It is anticipated that the completion of ARENAPLEX Changwon will enhance the living conditions for Changwon citizens and create a vibrant cultural hub for local youth to enjoy leisure and cultural activities.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miryang

Korea Destinations: Discover the Scenic Beauty of Geumgye Country:

Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

Participate in the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival: “Hanging a Hope Lantern”

Hadong-gun’s Summer Festival Moves to June

Discover Geoje in June With a Celebration of Nature and Festivals

The Latest

Extreme Rainfall Expected in Bu-Ul-Gyeong This Summer

‘Korean Beef Jerky Day’ Offers Special Discounts Online

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

15 Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongnam and Ulsan

Rediscover Busan’s Urban Evolution: Photo Exhibition at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

Beyond Stocks and Bonds: Alternative Investments for Every Investor

Busan
few clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
72 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 