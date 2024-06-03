Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

Changwon Special City and Changwon National University are set to build a large-scale sports and cultural complex, ‘ARENAPLEX Changwon,’ aimed at benefiting both students and local residents.

This project, worth 39.8 billion won, has been finalized as a government-supported national initiative.

‘ARENAPLEX Changwon’ will be constructed on the parking lot adjacent to the main gate of Changwon National University.

The complex will cover a total floor area of 8,800 square meters across five above-ground floors.

The project is scheduled to begin its design phase in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2030.

The complex will feature an array of facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, a pop-up store, an exhibition room, an indoor tennis court, a fitness room, a design square, and a rooftop café.

These amenities will be accessible to both students and local residents, promoting community engagement and shared infrastructure.

This initiative aligns with the city’s efforts to foster shared growth and balanced regional development between regions and universities.

It is anticipated that the completion of ARENAPLEX Changwon will enhance the living conditions for Changwon citizens and create a vibrant cultural hub for local youth to enjoy leisure and cultural activities.