Changwon to Hold ‘Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour’ from 23rd to 24th

Changwon Special City will hold the ‘2022 Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour in the original downtown area of ​​Jinhae-gu from 6 pm to 11 pm from the 23rd to the 24th.

The Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour, which marks its second year this year, is centered on the eight streets of Jungwon Rotary, Jinhae-gu, where modern cultural and historical resources are concentrated as well as the first modern planned city under the theme of ‘Jinhae Gun Port, Searching for 100 Years of Traces’.

As a cultural asset, it will be held at night, a modern history-themed tour, experience, performance, and exhibition.

The Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour has seven themes: Night View, Yaro, Yasa, Night Flower, Night Snow, Night City, and Night Food.

A variety of about 40 programs will be presented, including a photo exhibition of modern history and the operation of a ‘cultural asset night school’ for elementary school students.

Detailed information can be found on the official website of Jinhae Cultural Heritage Night Trip (Korean), and some programs, such as the ‘Jinhae Modern Culture Moonlight Tour’ and the ‘Jinhae Night Tour’ with the city tour bus, are conducted through advance reservations.