Changwon to Hold Marine Leisure Sports Competition From Saturday

Changwon Special City will hold various marine leisure sports competitions along with the 61st Jinhae Gunhang Festival from the 25th to April 2nd on the sea around Jinhaeru, Jinhae-gu.

Sponsored by the Changwon Special City and hosted by sports organizations for each event, this event is scheduled to be held as another rich sight, enjoyment, and experience during the 61st Jinhae Gunhangje Festival.

The ‘2023 Changwon International Motor Boat Competition’, which will be held from the 25th to the 26th followed by various water jet ski competitions where you can enjoy thrill and speed, such as the pro-am competition, and international competition.

The ‘9th Changwon Special City Yacht Association President’s Yacht Competition’ is held from April 1st to 2nd, starting with cruiser yacht measurement registration on March 31st, and starting with the opening ceremony at sea on April 1st, the first day of the competition.

During the yachting competition, they plan to operate a viewing boat so that you can watch yachting events up close.