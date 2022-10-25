Changwon to Host “Street of Light” Through February

A ‘Street of Light’ will be created and a lighting event will be held at Buljong Street in Odong-dong, Masanhappo-gu at 7 pm on the 28th, and at the fountain plaza in Sangnam-dong, Seongsan-gu, at 6 pm on the 29th.

In-bo Shim, is the announcer for the Odong-dong Buljong Street lighting event, and Hwi-soon Park, a comedian, will be the MC for the Sangnam Fountain Square lighting event.

The event, which opens with a performance by the Jinhae Philharmonic Orchestra, is followed by an event for citizens and a gift-giving ceremony, followed by a performance by pressing a button to light up the street of light.

Thousands of LED lights of various shapes are turned on at the same time as they are turned on, illuminating the streets at night. In Odong-dong, the main road with shops centered on the Buddha statue and the cultural plaza is transformed into a street of light.

In Sangnam Fountain Plaza, a media art show illuminating a large membrane structure and a light tunnel emit colorful lights.

In order to create a lively street culture as a nighttime attraction, the City of Light is creating the ‘Street of Light Landscape Lighting Project’, which was first established in 2016, and it is being built every autumn as it has been well-received by the revitalization of local commercial areas.

This year’s Street of Light will start on the 28th this year at Buljong Street in Odong-dong, Masan Happo-gu, Fountain Square in Sangnam-dong, Seongsan-gu, Yongho-dong Culture Street in Yongho-dong, Seongsan-gu (Yongho-dong 153beon-gil), Sangga Street in Sangnam-dong, and Masan Woemwon-gu (Yangdeokbuk 18-gil, Synthetic Nam 7-gil).

The event begins at sunset every day until February of next year and turns off at midnight.