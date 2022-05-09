Changwon to Open Masan Marine New Town For the First Time in 20 Years on the 13th

Changwon Special City announced that it will open the Masan Marine New Town to citizens on the 13th which is 20 years in the making.

The city plans to temporarily open the new maritime town to citizens soon as the construction of the 3.2km shore promenade around the outskirts of Masan Maritime New Town was completed recently, and the yuchae flowers that were sown in the new ocean town at the time of the completion of the trail construction are also about to bloom.

Recently, as the lower development process of the new marine city is coming to a final stage, the public’s expectations for the location facilities and economic ripple effect of the upper development of the new marine city are increasing, so it is an appropriate measure.

In particular, the city intends to create flower gardens and open some of the facilities to citizens who are end-users of the new maritime city to solve citizens’ curiosity about the project and to seek various opinions by increasing understanding and sympathy, and interest in the project.

A canola field of 80,000 m2 and a green barley field of 30,000 m2 on an area of ​​110,000 m2 by using the unused land before the Masan Maritime New City was built.

The city plans to open to the public on May 13th in line with the flowering time, after bringing in soil to create the flower garden, completing the leveling work, completing soil preparation work such as grading work, fertilizer application, and sowing.

The new maritime city with the size of 90 soccer fields is developing with 32% (230 thousand m2) of private development and 68% (439,000 m2) of public development.

Currently, the lower development process of the new maritime city exceeds 85%, and the coastal promenade, which is scheduled to be temporarily opened to the public, has been completed this time and is about to open to the public soon.

The Maritime New Town, which is expected to be the first maritime landmark in the region, will include a modern art museum, Changwon Digital Valley, and a local (national) garden, as well as hotels, living accommodations, and cultural and tourism complex facilities to establish a stay-type tourism system in the Masan area.

The city expects an economic effect of 2.6 trillion in production induction effect, 1 trillion in added value induction effect, and 12,804 employment induction effect through the maritime new city.